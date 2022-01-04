Meredith and Abdelgawad Sweep C-USA Weekly Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (9-4, 2-0 C-USA) swept the Conference USA weekly awards, the league announced on Monday. Senior Meral Abdelgawad was named the conference’s Player of the Week, while Mya Meredith was tabbed the Freshman of the Week.

Meredith poured in a career high 24 points against Southern Miss on Thursday along with a career high three blocks. Against Louisiana Tech, the rookie had 14 points and a career high eight rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from 3-point range. The Taylormill, Kentucky native was also a perfect 3-of-3 from the free throw line for the week.

Abdelgawad notched her third 30-point game of the season against Southern Miss, going off for a new career high of 36 points. She then followed that up with her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds against LA Tech on Saturday. Continues to be a utility player for WKU, averaging 4.5 assists per game and 3.0 steals per game for the week.

The Cairo, Egypt native was crucial in WKU’s 2-0 start to C-USA play. Against Southern Miss, she scored 26 points in the second half, including three straight 3-pointers to open the third quarter. Against LA Tech, she showed up in a different way, pulling down five rebounds in the final six minutes after the Lady Techsters cut the game to one. She also scored four points and assisted on an Alexis Mead 3-pointer that stopped a 12-0 LA Tech run.

This week’s award is the first of Meredith’s young collegiate career. It was Abdelgawad’s second Player of the Week honor of the season. She previously earned the award on Dec. 20.

The Lady Toppers will be back in action on Jan. 8 at FIU. Tipoff is set for noon (CT).

