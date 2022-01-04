Quiet into midweek, tracking potential winter weather late week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was cold, but was accompanied with some areas of sun. More sunshine is expected today, but it will be with breezy winds and seasonable conditions in the afternoon!

A hot cup of Joe would be a great way to wake up as this morning starts off downright cold! Temperatures will be seasonable later today with breezy winds and sunshine! (WBKO)

Tuesday and Wednesday bring us warmer, more seasonable conditions along with breezy winds and the return of cloud cover. We’re watching a system to our southwest that looks to bring more winter weather in the region - with the current forecast of rain, freezing rain and snow to the region! At this time, there is much uncertainty with regards to the track and moisture amounts associated with this system. Stay tuned to the First Alert forecast as we get closer for the latest! The last two days of the work week will be downright frigid, with some of the coldest air of the season arriving! Highs Thursday will only be in the low 30s, with upper 20s forecast for Friday! Overnight lows in the lower teens are even showing up Thursday night! By the weekend, expect temperatures quickly rebounding back to near average conditions along with the return of some light rain showers possible.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and seasonable. High 49. Low 37. Winds S at 13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 51. Low 25. Winds W at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers likely. Cold. High 33. Low 11. Winds N at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 71 (2004)

Record Low Today: -12 (1879)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

Mold Count: Low (3375 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 38

Yesterday’s Low: 27

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.34″)

Yearly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.34″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

