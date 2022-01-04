Advertisement

Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky thankful for successful Christmas seaon

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Amazing things can happen when people come together to serve those in need, as we have seen come to fruition over and over again, especially over the last month.

The Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky 2021 Christmas season is a great example of that.

In a news release, the organization expresses gratefulness for the toy and monetary donations received for children in Adair, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

“The generosity shown to less fortunate children, and especially the families impacted by the tornado in Warren County, delivered a message of Hope, Joy, and Love to those in need,” the organization said in the news release.

The local Marine Corps League and the volunteers proudly announce that 77,623 toys/books/stocking stuffers were donated and/or purchased for 10,998 children in 2021.

After a hugely successful Christmas season, the organizers of the program further express gratitude by writing, “There are truly no words that can convey the positive impact this type of generosity from concerned citizens and businesses had on the local children at Christmas!”

