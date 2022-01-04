Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.
NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky
Couple displaced in December tornadoes recalls experience
Couple displaced in December tornado moved to apartment hit by New Year’s Day tornado
Snow forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern WBKO Viewing Area!
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul announces he is quitting YouTube
Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday

Latest News

Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November