Warren East boys gear up for district play in 2022

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a year of firsts for the Warren East boys, the Raiders gear up for a stretch of district battles in 2022.

First year head coach Kyle Benge has the Raiders at a modest 5-6 start on the season as they prep for 16 more games in an always tough 14th district.

“You know we’ve played tough competition, and that’s what we need entering districts even at just 1-0,” Benge said.

The start is an improvement from last year’s 1-5 tumultuous start that was riddled with COVID-19 cancellations. And of the Raiders’ two losses this year, they came against top 10 teams: Doss and Pulaski County.

Senior Isaiah Andrews has been they key cog for the Raiders - averaging nearly 23 points per game. But he’s not alone, and it’s gonna take the Raiders full depth to shock their skeptics this season.

“We’ve played really hard. Every coach wants to say that but it’s true. We know we’re not as talented as Bowling Green or Warren Central on paper. So we have to make up for that,” Benge said.

Warren East heads to Greenwood on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m.

