Authorities search for missing Butler County man
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a missing man from Butler County.
Dana Cardwell Jr, 54, was last seen at his home on McKendree Chapel Road in Butler County around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 2.
Cardwell Jr. is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing black jeans a red hoodie.
If anyone has any information on Cardwell’s whereabouts, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s office at 270-526-3676.
