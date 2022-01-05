Advertisement

Authorities search for missing Butler County man

Dana Cardwell Jr from Butler County missing
Dana Cardwell Jr from Butler County missing(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a missing man from Butler County.

Dana Cardwell Jr, 54, was last seen at his home on McKendree Chapel Road in Butler County around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 2.

Cardwell Jr. is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jeans a red hoodie.

If anyone has any information on Cardwell’s whereabouts, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s office at 270-526-3676.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment
Roth
Man arrested for threatening to go into “combat mode” on law enforcement
First Alert Weather Days Thursday/Thursday Night
Dry into Wednesday, Snow Likely Thursday!
What’s happening in Frankfort? Here’s a list of prefiled bills that could affect you
Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday

Latest News

Bowling Green Independent Schools prepare for potential weather conditions by saying they will...
Bowling Green Independent Schools will go to NTI, if snow day issued
Louisville’s popular music, art and activism festival at Waterfront Park will be returning in...
Lineup released for return of Forecastle Festival after 2-year absence
Only ten Walgreens locations in Kentucky will have the Merck pills available while the 3,300...
Merck COVID-19 pill to have limited distribution in Kentucky
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky State Police Offers Winter Driving Tips to Motorists