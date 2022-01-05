Authorities search for missing Butler County man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a missing man from Butler County.

Dana Cardwell Jr, 54, was last seen at his home on McKendree Chapel Road in Butler County around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 2.

Cardwell Jr. is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jeans a red hoodie.

If anyone has any information on Cardwell’s whereabouts, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s office at 270-526-3676.

