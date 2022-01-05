Barren County dairy farm owner recalls New Year’s Day tornado

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -Downed trees and toppled barns, that was just some of the damage leftover after an EF-0 tornado touched down in Barren County during the New Year’s Day storms.

“The good thing about this, this is actually happened during the day, this event. So it does give folks the chance to take care if need be,’' said Micheal Hale, Barren County’s Judge-Executive.

One of the barns that sustained significant damage was Legacy Dairy, a popular dairy farm in Barren County. “I didn’t really know what to expect whenever I pulled in and was like half a mile down the road, I could see it. And I just, you know, I knew I had to get over there,” said Ally Jones, whose parents own the farm.

A few minutes after she got there, Jones said she and her parents had several people out with them, helping get their calves out of the barn.

“We probably had 20 of us over holding the roof up, literally trying to get calves out from underneath there,” she said. All cows did end up making it out safely.

The farm has three different barns on the property, so Jones and her family were able to move the calves to another space. “We’ve had to try and relocate, we luckily, have another barn back in, we’ve had to work on patching up a roof so that we could get them relocated,” Jones said. She also added that some of the milk cows will have to be relocated because they use the area around the toppled barn for grazing.

Trevor Phillips, who lives nearby, is the General Manager of Phillips IGA, he was working at the store when the New Years Day tornado hit. “It was just dead silence and we come out and no rain. And it was just stuff everywhere, you know, debris all over the place,” Phillips said. He adds that he stayed up to date listening to WBKO and was grateful for their coverage.

“Between where I live and where the store is here, the storm move right through the middle of that area. And people all around me get damaged, unfortunately. And everyone just helps them pick up and go on the best we can”, Phillips said, “Some lost, you know, their whole barns and unfortunately, they’ll have to get that back up and going, but no one was hurt, and there was no loss of life, so that was a positive aspect,” adds Phillips.

