Barren County schools to go mask optional, still required on buses

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Schools system has announced it will return to mask optional for students and staff.

In a Facebook post, the system made a statement saying “we have reached a critical milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Individuals ages five and older who chose to be vaccinated have now had enough time to receive both rounds of the vaccine. Given this fact, we feel better positioned to move closer to normal operations.”

The mask optional also applies to childcare settings. Masks are still required on buses due to the federal mandate.

The school system also said they will be updating their COVID Safety Plan to include more details on their website.

