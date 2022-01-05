Bowling Green Independent Schools will go to NTI, if snow day issued

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools prepare for Thursday’s upcoming weather conditions with potential non-traditional instructional teaching days.

In a tweet, BGISD said, “For the next few weeks, if schools need to be closed due to weather conditions, we will utilize NTI days with virtual learning for all students. Decisions will be communicated using OneCall, the district website, social media, and local media.”

Decisions will be communicated using OneCall, the district website, social media, and local media. pic.twitter.com/WauZuRkheM — Bowling Green Independent Schools (@BGISD) January 5, 2022

