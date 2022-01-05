Advertisement

Bowling Green Independent Schools will go to NTI, if snow day issued

Bowling Green Independent Schools prepare for potential weather conditions by saying they will go to NTI days if school needs to be cancelled.(Bowling Green Independent Schools, via Twitter)
By WBKO News Staff and Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools prepare for Thursday’s upcoming weather conditions with potential non-traditional instructional teaching days.

In a tweet, BGISD said, “For the next few weeks, if schools need to be closed due to weather conditions, we will utilize NTI days with virtual learning for all students. Decisions will be communicated using OneCall, the district website, social media, and local media.”

