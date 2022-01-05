Bowling Green Independent Schools will go to NTI, if snow day issued
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools prepare for Thursday’s upcoming weather conditions with potential non-traditional instructional teaching days.
In a tweet, BGISD said, “For the next few weeks, if schools need to be closed due to weather conditions, we will utilize NTI days with virtual learning for all students. Decisions will be communicated using OneCall, the district website, social media, and local media.”
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.