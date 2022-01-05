Breezy, seasonable Wednesday, big cool down with snow Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was a seasonable day with sunshine - but clouds moved in last night along with breezy winds. The clouds and winds continue Wednesday morning, but both decrease later in the day before winter weather moves in!

Wednesday will bring us more clouds, especially during the morning, as a cold front approaches. Otherwise, we should work some sunshine into the region Wednesday afternoon. It will be another breezy, seasonably cool day, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 40s for most. Clouds increase Wednesday night with colder air pouring into the region. This essentially lays down the foundation for a wintry system arriving Thursday.

Moisture moves into South-Central KY Thursday morning, with snow showers developing. Expect snow to increase in coverage Thursday afternoon. This is likely to cause hazardous travel conditions across the entire region by late Thursday. At this time, a FIRST CALL of 1″-3″ of snow is up for most of the WBKO area, with potential for slightly higher amounts to the east. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday into Thursday night. At this time, there are still uncertainties with regard to snowfall timing and totals with this system. Stay tuned to the First Alert forecast as we get closer for the latest!

The last two days of the work week will be downright frigid, with some of the coldest air of the season arriving! Highs Thursday will only be in the low 30s, with upper 20s forecast for Friday! Overnight lows in the lower teens are even showing up Thursday night, with sub-zero wind chills possible! By the weekend, expect temperatures quickly rebounding back to near average conditions along with the return of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 51. Low 25. Winds W at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Scattered snow showers likely. Cold. High 29. Low 9. Winds N at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold. High 28. Low 14. Winds N at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 68 (1955, 1998, 2007)

Record Low Today: -20 (1884)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:43 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (2668 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 48

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.22″)

Yearly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.22″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

