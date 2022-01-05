Advertisement

Christ Episcopal Church to hold remembrance service for tornado victims

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green announced plans to hold a one month anniversary lament and remembrance service of the Dec. 11 tornadoes that hit the area.

The service will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the church located at 1215 State Street in Bowling Green.

According to the church, other participating churches will include Christ Church, First Christian Church, State Street United Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment
Roth
Man arrested for threatening to go into “combat mode” on law enforcement
Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday
Couple displaced in December tornadoes recalls experience
Couple displaced in December tornado moved to apartment hit by New Year’s Day tornado
What’s happening in Frankfort? Here’s a list of prefiled bills that could affect you

Latest News

Barren County Schools
Barren County schools to go mask optional, still required on buses
Kentucky State Police
KSP trooper application deadline extended through Jan. 31
Have the WBKO First Alert Weather app ahead of the snow so you know when the snow arrives in...
Breezy, seasonable Wednesday, big cool down with snow Thursday!
Tracking snow on Thursday with travel impacts likely.
Breezy Wednesday, winter weather moves in Thursday!