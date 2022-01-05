Christ Episcopal Church to hold remembrance service for tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green announced plans to hold a one month anniversary lament and remembrance service of the Dec. 11 tornadoes that hit the area.

The service will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the church located at 1215 State Street in Bowling Green.

According to the church, other participating churches will include Christ Church, First Christian Church, State Street United Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church.

