Crime Stoppers: Thefts from Vehicles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say during the morning of Monday, January 3, 2022 unknown suspect(s) broke into at least two vehicles in the parking lot of a Bowling Green gym.

Shortly after the theft, a credit card was used to make gift card purchases at a nearby gas station. Pictures were obtained from the gas station of the men believed to be the suspects.

The first suspect appears to be a white male wearing a ball cap and blue jacket. The second suspect is an unidentified male wearing a face mask, a NIKE sweatshirt, and a head covering. Police say he was observed in the video using a knee scooter possibly due to a lower extremity injury.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.