Former Ky. State Representative Darryl T. Owens dies at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former State Representative and County Commissioner Darryl T. Owens passed away on Tuesday, according to family.

He died in his home surrounded by family.

Owens was the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court, serving for 21 years. He was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2005 and became Chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

On Tuesday night, statements poured in from multiple state leaders mourning Owens.

“I was privileged to know Darryl and call him my friend,” Louisville Jefferson County Democratic Party Chair Virginia Woodward said. “He was a giant as a public servant in this community and we are the better for his life’s work. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his wife Brenda.”

Louisville Metro Council also commented on Owens’ passing Tuesday night.

“Metro Council is saddened to learn that Darryl Owens has passed away. He devoted his life as a public servant and civil rights leader. He broke barriers and earned respect from people across the political spectrum. We are forever grateful for his service and dedication.

Metro Council is praying for Owens’ family and friends as they mourn this devastating loss. Kentucky is a better place thanks to Darryl Owens, and we have a responsibility to celebrate his life and honor his legacy.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

