Four Warren RECC crews in Virginia to assist with damage after winter storm

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four Warren RECC crews are in Virginia assisting with damage done by the winter storm.

Crews left Kentucky yesterday for Southside Electric Cooperative in Crewe, Virginia.

The crews will help repair damage and restore power in areas hit by the arctic blast.

" target="_blank">The company said in a Facebook post that the first priority of Warren RECC is to ensure members have safe, reliable power.

The utility says it will have ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.

