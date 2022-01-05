Gov. Beshear: Kentucky State Police Offers Winter Driving Tips to Motorists

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are preparing for Thursday’s winter weather as snow and ice are predicted to impact the commonwealth. KSP asks motorists to be aware of the changing weather conditions in the next 24 hours.

“Winter weather is here in Kentucky, and it’s important to plan and be patient on the roadways,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are fortunate to have KSP and other emergency personnel ready and available for those who are experiencing emergencies this winter season.”

KSP has developed a list of items motorists should place in their vehicles before the weather sets in. This includes a winter weather kit with a cell phone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel, and a flashlight with batteries.

KSP Public Affairs Commander Captain Paul Blanton reminds motorists to wear their seat belts, slow down, leave more space between cars, and prep their car with the necessary supplies in the event they were to become stranded.

“I encourage Kentuckians to avoid any unnecessary travel when road and weather conditions are dangerous,” said Blanton. “If travel is necessary, I urge you to review road conditions before you leave, clear your windows and mirrors and be patient.”

In addition to the roadway reminders, KSP is asking citizens to refrain from dialing 9-1-1 to obtain road and weather conditions.

“Our radio rooms experience a high number of calls from citizens inquiring about road conditions. It’s important we leave the lines open for individuals who are experiencing real emergencies,” Capt. Blanton said.

KSP will use Facebook, Twitter, and their website to share winter weather updates. Before traveling, drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions by visiting the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet online traffic, roadway, and weather portal website.

