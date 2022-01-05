Advertisement

Greenwood sweeps basketball doubleheader over South Warren

By Brett Alper
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High school basketball district play opened up Tuesday with a boys/girls doubleheader with Greenwood pulling off the sweep against South Warren.

In the girl’s game, Greenwood’s Leia Trinh was honored for scoring 1000 career points for the Gators. The sophomore would lead the girls to a 64-57 victory over the Spartans to move to 8-4 on the season.

South Warren falls to 5-9.

In the boys game, South Warren got up to a 16 point lead in the 2nd quarter, but the 3rd ranked team in the 14th district proved to be too much for the Spartans defeating them 67-60.

Greenwood moves to 10-2 on the season, they will host Warren East Friday in a boys and girls doubleheader

The Spartans fall to 4-7, they will host Warren Central Friday in a boys and girls double header.

