HIGHLIGHTS: Warren Central boys upend Bowling Green, 91-69

Warren Central defeats Purples
Warren Central defeats Purples(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a battle of crosstown bluebloods, the Warren Central Dragons get a convincing home win over the Bowling Green Purples, 91-69, on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s win keeps Warren Central (10-1) atop the 4th region standings, just above Bowling Green (10-30. That also marks the Dragons’ first district win this season.

Both teams kept the game close in the first half until Warren Central blew a hole wide open in the second quarter to take a 55-29 lead at halftime. They wavered from there, avenging last season’s 57-45 loss in their only meeting with the Purples.

Five different dragons scored in double-digits with Chapelle Whitney leading the team with 29. Turner Buttry scored a team-high 20 points for the Purples.

Bowling Green has now lost three straight and will host University Heights at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 7. Warren Central will take its six-game win streak to South Warren that same day at 7 p.m.

