KSP trooper application deadline extended through Jan. 31

Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police have announced that the deadline to apply to become a state trooper and attend the next academy cadet class has been extended through Jan. 31.

Individuals who apply and meet the qualifications as outlined the KSP’s website will attend the 24 week training at the KSP’s academy.

After graduation, new troopers will have the opportunity to pick three posts located throughout the state that they prefer to be assigned to.

