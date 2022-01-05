Advertisement

KYTC preparing for potential winter weather

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they are gearing up for the potential wintry weather heading our way.

Officials say they will begin putting brine down on all routes throughout the district over the next three days.

Drivers should also be aware of slow-moving cabinet vehicles.

Brine sprayed on pavement dries to leave a powder coating of salt that sticks on the driving surface

It’s activated by falling snow as a part of anti-icing measures.

