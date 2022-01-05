Significant Snow Expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.

Snow showers will begin to move in from the west as early as 6 a.m. in the western extent of the WBKO viewing area. Expect snow to increase in coverage Thursday afternoon with light to moderate snow showers. This is likely to cause hazardous travel conditions across the entire region by late Thursday. Total snowfall accumulations will range depending on locations. As of Wednesday evening, 3″-5″ of snow is likely for Bowling Green and points generally east of I-65 in the Winter Storm Warning area. To the northwest, a general 1″-3″ is expected, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. As new model runs come in and/or if the low pressure system takes a different course, the forecast may be adjusted. Note that some of this may melt to start given the warm ground, but it looks like many could see a snow day Thursday afternoon and Friday morning!

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday through Friday morning given the snow accumulations, cold conditions and travel impacts that are likely from this system.

Highs Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the teens as northerly winds will make things blustery at times! Thursday night lows in the single digits and lower teens with sub-zero wind chills possible! Friday will start off cold, and will remain just that. Highs on Friday will only climb in the mid 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Given how cold south central Kentucky will be, roads will remain slick and perhaps snow covered during the morning, but any sunshine will help melt away some of the snow on the pavement. Nonetheless, if you must travel Friday morning, expect some delays and drive with caution.

The weekend will bounce back quickly to near average conditions - with Saturday high temperatures rising in the mid-to-upper 40s with increasing clouds. Rain will move in Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning and keep things mild overnight Saturday. Though rainfall amounts look relatively minor (under an inch for most), combined with melting snow, there could be some minor flooding issues in prone areas. This is especially true for spots that see higher amounts of snowfall (Lake Cumberland region). The rain will end Sunday afternoon as temperatures drop during the day. After a morning high in the low-to-mid 50s, afternoon temperatures will read in the 30s! Dry, cold air will be in the region to start next week under mostly sunny skies as highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 30s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Periods of snow. Snow accumulating 3″-5″ east, 1″-3″ west. Cold. High 29. Low 9. Winds NW at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold. High 26. Low 14. Winds N at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer. Showers possible late. High 48. Low 43. Winds S at 12 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 68 (2007)

Record Low: -20 (1884)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.10″)

Yearly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.10″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2668 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

