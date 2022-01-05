BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Justin Spears, Jobs for America’s Graduates teacher at Warren East High School. The Junior Achievement program his class is using is titled “Career Success” which equips students with the knowledge required to get and keep a job in high-growth industries. Students will explore the crucial workplace skills employers seek but often find lacking in young employees. Students also will learn about valuable tools to find that perfect job, including resumes, cover letters, and interviewing techniques. Mr. Spears favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “that the program comes to me! JA has sent me three great JA volunteers to discuss career success in my classroom.” He also said, “Junior Achievement is a great supplemental program to Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) in Warren East High School! My JAG program curriculum emphasizes a variety of employability skills and my students have the opportunity, through Junior Achievement, to experience supplemental activities, speakers, and projects to enhance these skills.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

