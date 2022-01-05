Advertisement

What happens when you file an SBA loan application, and it is denied?

By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With many businesses and homes damaged and destroyed by the recent tornadoes in Bowling Green many people are now left trying to pick up the pieces, rebuild and move on.

Last week, WBKO News did a story about a man whose business on the bypass was destroyed by the tornadoes. He applied for an SBA loan but was denied due to his credit score.

With every case being different, Tauheedah Mateen the Public Affairs Specialist with the office of disaster assistance at the SBA says “if your loan is denied, please, I urge you please, to read your denial letter carefully.”

“There are no two businesses alike. There are no two homeowners or renters alike, which SBA offers homeowners and renters assistance as well. There are no two businesses alike. So we urge you to please read your reconsideration letter. You have 60 days from the date of that letter to submit a reconsideration, don’t rush to reconsideration because sometimes within that 60 days, some things may change,” explained Mateen.

Since every case is different, the denial will be due to a specific reason or reasons.

“If you are, let’s say you have federal debt, that may send you a denial, SBA may send you a denial letter. If you have an unacceptable credit history that may send you an SBA denial letter. But it is very important that you go through that process because if that were to happen, let’s say a homeowner or renter was denied an SBA loan, we will refer you back to FEMA, and then FEMA will offer you additional assistance as far as business owners,” added Mateen.

Mateen says it is important to not throw away your denial letter no matter what. You have to first apply with FEMA then SBA, if you skip that step the process stops.

“After you put in all that information is just a being patient waiting game, we are processing these loans as fast as possible,” stresses Mateen.

“We advise and encourage everyone to submit their application their SBA application as soon as possible before that deadline runs out.”

If you have yet to register for FEMA go to disasterassistance.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.
NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky
Couple displaced in December tornadoes recalls experience
Couple displaced in December tornado moved to apartment hit by New Year’s Day tornado
Kentucky National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment
Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday
Snow forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern WBKO Viewing Area!

Latest News

Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell will become the ship’s 77th commanding officer
1st woman to command USS Constitution, aka Old Ironsides
Sen Rand Paul announces run for re-election
Sen. Rand Paul announces Re-election for U.S. Senate
Barren County Damage Follow up
Barren Co Damage Follow up
Metcalfe County Arrest
Metcalfe County arrest