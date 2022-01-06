70-year-old locally known breakfast spot destroyed in December tornado, now fully demolished

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green has lost one of its landmarks, an old breakfast spot at the bypass and East 13th Avenue started demolition Wednesday.

Judy’s Castle, which has now been empty for nearly three years will soon be a place for motorist to fuel up their cars and get a little something for themselves.

Satish Patel is the owner of the building and the property it is on, as well as the grease Monkey Oil Exchange at 1200 Broadway Avenue. He bought the building about six months ago from Jim “Ebo” Brown who bought it at an auction in 2018.

“He said like the restaurant almost 70-year-old restaurant, the oldest restaurant in town,” Patel said, “I tell him like oh I need to tear down and build up a gas station, here it’s okay but this is the empty building you know the empty restaurant”.

Patel added that he hopes the new building is nice and looks good to the city and the people in it.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.