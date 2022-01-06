Advertisement

All Disaster Recovery and Mobile Registration Centers closed Thursday due to weather

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the winter weather on the wat, FEMA says all disaster recovery centers and mobile registration centers will close on January 6.

Officials say the recovery centers will re-open when it is safe to do so.

To find out more information on Kentucky Tornado Recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster.

