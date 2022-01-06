Advertisement

American Red Cross to hold community outreach event for those affected by tornadoes

(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Red Cross will have a Community Outreach Event Friday to assist those affected by the recent tornados in Kentucky.

The event will take place at the Next Level Church, 1405 Veterans Memorial Lane in Bowling Green on Friday, January 7 from 10am - 4pm.

The Red Cross will be on site to assist anyone in need.

Please call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 for more information about the event.

