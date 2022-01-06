Advertisement

Beshear: COVID-19 cases at all-time high for third straight day

Gov. Beshear
Gov. Beshear
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Beshear reported 9,836 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 904,916 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 23.67% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,044 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,319.

Thursday’s case total and positivity rate are both all-time highs.

There are currently 1,783 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 402 in the ICU and 227 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minit Mart on Nashville Road
UPDATE: No threat from suspicious package at Nashville Road Minit Mart
Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.
Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green
Cinthia Rangel
Woman arrested after reportedly neglecting children following crash
Judy's Castle Demolition
70-year-old locally known breakfast spot destroyed in December tornado, now fully demolished
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Significant Snow Expected Thursday

Latest News

Many students, of all ages, went to Hospital Hill after completing their school work for...
Sledding fun in the snow, Hospital Hill sees dozens of sledders
Dozens of Crashes Reported as Winter Weather Hits
Dozens of Crashes Reported as Winter Weather Hits
Raquel LIVE Outside of WBKO Studios @6
Raquel LIVE Outside of WBKO Studios @6
Jeanna LIVE at Hospital Hill @6
Jeanna LIVE at Hospital Hill @6
Allie LIVE Tracking the Winter Storm @6
Allie LIVE Tracking the Winter Storm @6