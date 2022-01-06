Beshear: COVID-19 cases at all-time high for third straight day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Beshear reported 9,836 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 904,916 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 23.67% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 2,044 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,319.

Thursday’s case total and positivity rate are both all-time highs.

There are currently 1,783 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 402 in the ICU and 227 on a ventilator.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced the highest COVID-19 report for the third straight day with 9,836 newly reported cases and a positivity rate of 23.67%. During his weekly #TeamKentucky update, the Governor urged Kentuckians to get their vaccine and booster and mask up. pic.twitter.com/iVvM6COENl — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 6, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.