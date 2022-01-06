Advertisement

BGPD: Suspicious package at Nashville Road Minit Mart, FBI assisting

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after they say a suspicious package was located at the Minit Mart at the corner of Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.

According to the police, the FBI is assisting to determine the contents.

Nashville Road at Dishman Lane is closed. Inbound traffic is being diverted behind Hillvue Heights to Dishman Lane. Outbound traffic will go left on Old Cave Mill Road.

