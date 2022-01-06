BGPD: Suspicious package at Nashville Road Minit Mart, FBI assisting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after they say a suspicious package was located at the Minit Mart at the corner of Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.

According to the police, the FBI is assisting to determine the contents.

Nashville Road at Dishman Lane is closed. Inbound traffic is being diverted behind Hillvue Heights to Dishman Lane. Outbound traffic will go left on Old Cave Mill Road.

Nashville Rd at Dishman Lane is closed. In-bound traffic being diverted behind Hillvue Heights to Dishman Ln. Outbound traffic will be a left on Old Cave Mill Rd. — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) January 6, 2022

