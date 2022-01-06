Advertisement

Bowling Green Festival of Hope, Joy and Love concert Sunday

Free event for the community
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Less than a month ago, on December 11, 2021, our community and our state dealt with one of the worst weather events to ever pass through the Commonwealth, taking lives, livelihoods, and neighborhoods along with it.

Talk about being kicked when you are down, three weeks to the day after the December tornadoes, Kentucky was hit with several more tornadoes, all while dealing with a global pandemic.

Many of us may feel overwhelmed and hopeless when we think about all that has happened.

Now, thanks to a group of people who saw yet another need in our community, an event has come together to help lift our spirits.

This Sunday the “Bowling Green Festival of Hope, Joy and Love” concert is taking place at Hillvue Heights Church at 4 pm.

It’s a time to fellowship, worship, and spend time with others who may be feeling the same way.

During the event, there will also be donated items available to those who need them.

Items such as toiletries, underclothes, Visa gift cards, etc.

Also, if you would like to donate, items needed include: shampoo, soap, other toiletries, socks, underwear, Visa gift cards, etc...

For more information call Rev. Chris Whitney at 270-532-1377 or text Nycole Hall at 270-791-6592.

Hillvue Heights Church is located at 3219 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

This event is free to the public.

