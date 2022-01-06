Advertisement

City officials prepare for hazardous driving conditions

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - City officials here in Bowling Green are preparing for the hazardous weather that arrives tomorrow. They have officially begun treating city streets with salt brine earlier this afternoon.

Salt brine is a mix of salt and water. It’s applied wet, but it dries over time. The mixture is made to prevent snow and ice from sticking to all surfaces including streets, sidewalks, and more. Trucks are deployed to areas based on priority. For example, steep hills, intersections, and busy roads will be treated first,

WBKO News spoke with Greg Meredith, the public works director for Bowling Green, for more details. “If you don’t have to drive, stay off the road. This is the first snow of the season so there tends to be more accidents as people aren’t used to driving on it yet,” he said. “It’s easier to start than it is to stop on snow and ice, so allow for extra time when driving,” he added.

City leaders are fully prepared to deploy trucks with snow plows throughout all of Thursday and advise all drivers to slow down, allow extra driving time, and if possible stay home.

Operation employees are planning on monitoring updated forecasts to adjust decisions beyond Thursday, but said they are ready to continue plowing and salting if necessary.

