Advertisement

Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green

Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.
Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dozens of collisions have been reported as a winter storm moves through Bowling Green.

According to BGPD, police had reports of 27 collisions, as of 11:45 a.m.

BGPD says if you’re in a wreck, move out of the road, exchange information, and file a reporter later. “You can wait for us if you like. Just know it will be a while,” the department said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kentucky State Police Post 3 is also reporting hazardous road conditions.

Troopy Daniel Priddy reports troopers received multiple reports of vehicles off the road in Butler County.

KSP is also working several collisions on I-65 in Warren and Hart Counties.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cinthia Rangel
Woman arrested after reportedly neglecting children following crash
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Significant Snow Expected Thursday
Judy's Castle Demolition
70-year-old locally known breakfast spot destroyed in December tornado, now fully demolished
Roth
Man arrested for threatening to go into “combat mode” on law enforcement
Have the WBKO First Alert Weather app ahead of the snow so you know when the snow arrives in...
Breezy, seasonable Wednesday, big cool down with snow Thursday!

Latest News

Breaking News
BGPD: Suspicious package at Nashville Road Minit Mart, FBI assisting
American Red Cross
American Red Cross to hold community outreach
Feed America First
Feed America First to serve those affected by recent tornadoes
American Red Cross to hold community outreach event for those affected by tornadoes