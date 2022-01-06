Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dozens of collisions have been reported as a winter storm moves through Bowling Green.

According to BGPD, police had reports of 27 collisions, as of 11:45 a.m.

We currently have 27 collisions on the screen at the moment. If you are involved in a wreck, move out of the road, exchange info and we can do a report later. You can wait for us if you like. Just know it will be a while. — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) January 6, 2022

BGPD says if you’re in a wreck, move out of the road, exchange information, and file a reporter later. “You can wait for us if you like. Just know it will be a while,” the department said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kentucky State Police Post 3 is also reporting hazardous road conditions.

Troopy Daniel Priddy reports troopers received multiple reports of vehicles off the road in Butler County.

KSP is also working several collisions on I-65 in Warren and Hart Counties.

❄️Road Condition Update❄️

We are receiving multiple reports of vehicles off the road way in Butler County. KSP is currently working collisions on I-65 in Warren and Hart Counties. Road conditions are rapidly deteriorating in the Post 3 area.



(Interstate 165 in Butler County) pic.twitter.com/NubZfFe8K5 — Trooper Priddy (KSP) (@TprPriddy) January 6, 2022

