Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dozens of collisions have been reported as a winter storm moves through Bowling Green.
According to BGPD, police had reports of 27 collisions, as of 11:45 a.m.
BGPD says if you’re in a wreck, move out of the road, exchange information, and file a reporter later. “You can wait for us if you like. Just know it will be a while,” the department said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Kentucky State Police Post 3 is also reporting hazardous road conditions.
Troopy Daniel Priddy reports troopers received multiple reports of vehicles off the road in Butler County.
KSP is also working several collisions on I-65 in Warren and Hart Counties.
