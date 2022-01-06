Advertisement

Feed America First to serve those affected by recent tornadoes

Feed America First to serve Bowling Green
Feed America First to serve Bowling Green(None)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feed America First, in partnership with the National Corvette Museum, will host a food distribution on Saturday, January 15, 2022, to serve those affected by the recent tornados in the Bowling Green area.

Distribution will take place in the parking lot of the NCM beginning at 8:00 AM CST and continuing until 11:00 AM CST, or when all food has been distributed.

Food will be given to recipients on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recipients will remain in their cars and receive the food via a drive-thru process.

There will be no proof of identification, income, or residency required to receive food.

Each family will receive approximately 60-80 lbs. of food, including both perishable and non-perishable items.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roth
Man arrested for threatening to go into “combat mode” on law enforcement
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Significant Snow Expected Thursday
Cinthia Rangel
Woman arrested after neglecting children following crash
Have the WBKO First Alert Weather app ahead of the snow so you know when the snow arrives in...
Breezy, seasonable Wednesday, big cool down with snow Thursday!
First Alert Weather Days Thursday/Thursday Night
Dry into Wednesday, Snow Likely Thursday!

Latest News

American Red Cross to hold community outreach event for those affected by tornadoes
Watts
Watts announces run for second congressional district
Tracking snow in southern Kentucky!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm brings snow, frigid blast to Kentucky!
We are tracking snow today - especially in the midday hours in south central Kentucky! Stay...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Significant snow and frigid cold Thursday!