Feed America First to serve those affected by recent tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feed America First, in partnership with the National Corvette Museum, will host a food distribution on Saturday, January 15, 2022, to serve those affected by the recent tornados in the Bowling Green area.

Distribution will take place in the parking lot of the NCM beginning at 8:00 AM CST and continuing until 11:00 AM CST, or when all food has been distributed.

Food will be given to recipients on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recipients will remain in their cars and receive the food via a drive-thru process.

There will be no proof of identification, income, or residency required to receive food.

Each family will receive approximately 60-80 lbs. of food, including both perishable and non-perishable items.

