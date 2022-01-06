FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Significant snow and frigid cold Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’ll be hard to believe that we were in the 70s less than a week ago after seeing this forecast - which has not only high snow amounts for southern Kentucky, but also wind chills below zero for some!!

We are tracking snow today - especially in the midday hours in south central Kentucky! Stay alert with the WBKO First Alert Weather app! (WBKO)

Snow showers will begin to move in from the west as early as 7 a.m. in the western and southern extent of the WBKO viewing area. Expect snow to increase in coverage Thursday late morning and midday with moderate snow showers. Even heavy snow shower activity is possible, especially to the east of I-65. This will cause hazardous travel conditions across the entire region by late Thursday. Highs Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 20s in the morning with wind chills in the teens as northerly winds will make things blustery at times! Temperatures will slowly fall throughout the day. Thursday night lows in the single digits and low teens with sub-zero wind chills possible! Friday will start off cold, and will remain just that. Highs on Friday will only climb in the mid 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Given how cold south central Kentucky will be, roads will remain slick and perhaps snow covered during the morning, but any sunshine will help melt away some of the snow on the pavement. Nonetheless, if you must travel Friday morning, expect some delays and drive with caution.

We are under a First Alert Weather Day for today through Friday morning given the snow accumulations, cold conditions and travel impacts from this system.

Total snowfall accumulations will range depending on locations. As of Thursday morning, the forecast has increased snowfall amounts after the latest models and track of low has favored more snow for south central Kentucky. Now to specifics:

1″ to 3″ can be expected for northern Breckenridge, Calhoun, Hopkins, northern Muhlenberg & northern portions of Ohio counties.

3″ to 5″ can be expected for southern Breckenridge, Butler, Christian, western Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, northwestern Larue, northwestern Logan, southern Muhlenberg, southern Ohio, Todd, and northwestern Warren counties.

5″ to 8″ can be expected for Adair, Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, eastern Edmonson, Green, Hart, southern Laure, southeastern Logan, western Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, and southeastern Warren counties. This includes Bowling Green, Kentucky. All northern Tennessee counties in the WBKO viewing area are also included in this snow forecast range. Areas towards Lake Cumberland could see localized higher amounts possible!

Higher amounts of snow are likely to the southeast of the WBKO viewing area. (WBKO)

The weekend will bounce back quickly to near average conditions - with Saturday high temperatures rising in the mid-to-upper 40s with increasing clouds. Rain will move in Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning and keep things mild overnight Saturday. Though rainfall amounts look relatively minor (under an inch for most), combined with melting snow, there could be some minor flooding issues in prone areas. This is especially true for spots that see higher amounts of snowfall. The rain will end Sunday afternoon as temperatures drop during the day. After a morning high in the low-to-mid 50s, afternoon temperatures will read in the 30s! Dry, cold air will be in the region to start next week under mostly sunny skies as highs will only be in the low-to-mid 30s. Tuesday will remain dry with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s and by Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Snow. Very cold. High 29. Low 7. Winds NW at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold. High 26. Low 12. Winds N at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Stray showers possible. High 46. Low 43. Winds SE at 12 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 72 (1946)

Record Low Today: -12 (1884)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:44 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (3072 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 54

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.10″)

Yearly Precip: 2.69″ (+2.10″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

