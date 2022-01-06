Graves Gilbert Clinic presents checks to several local organizations helping with tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic did its part in helping with tornado relief efforts through checks that were presented to several different local organizations in Bowling green.

Representatives from the American Red Cross, United Way, and the International Center of Kentucky were all at the Graves Gilbert Clinic Family Center on Nashville Road Wednesday afternoon and each received a monetary donation from the Chief Executive Officer of the Clinic, Chris Thorn.

Jennifer Capps, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross said the money she received Wednesday for her organization will go to families that have had major damage to their homes or homes that have been destroyed. “That is an ongoing process that we’re working through right now”, she said, “So the funds will be used to support those efforts. And then as we move forward, you know, it’ll go towards long-term recovery based on the needs of those that have been impacted”.

Debbie Hills with United Way said that the money she received will go to helping people get back on their feet. “It’s going to take great partners like Graves Gilbert and others in the community, really banding together to accomplish that,” she said, “We deployed that day, and we’ve been working in tornado recovery ever since. And we’ve been doing some short-term efforts just to fill the voids that existed with particular needs for gift cards and getting some final people moved out of the shelter and into hotels”.

“This is a donation that will go a long way to provide assistance to many of the refugees and immigrants that were impacted by the hurricane. And this is a very big shot in the arm in that effort” said Albert Mbanfu, the Executive Director of the International Center of Kentucky.

When asked why he picked the three organizations that he did, Thorn said one of those reasons was that they wanted the money to be kept local.

”Each one of these organizations was able, to satisfy us to that,’ Thorn said, “Second, we wanted a track record, we want to have history, we don’t want to fly by night, you know, sometimes that money goes, goes elsewhere. So, so we wanted to know that it would be done in town”.

Thorn also added that seeing everyone help each other out after the tornado hit was bittersweet.

