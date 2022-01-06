Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to extend filing deadline

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced legislation that would push back this year’s filing deadline for candidates seeking political office.

The measure would shift the filing deadline from this Friday to Jan. 25.

The move coincides with the Republican-led legislature’s work to redraw the state’s congressional, legislative and Supreme Court maps in response to population changes.

The House passed the filing deadline measure Wednesday.

The vote came after procedural moves allowed the accelerated action.

The measure now goes to the Senate, where it could receive a vote as soon as Thursday and be sent to Gov. Andy Beshear.

