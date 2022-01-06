KYTC prepare roads for winter storm in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Crews from District 3 have been coating roads since Tuesday with salt brine an anti-icing agent.

“What that will do, it will put a coating down on the road that will dry and will lower the freezing temperature of the roadways and what that will do is kind of buy us more time. Once it starts snowing before it freezes on the roadway, and then bonds with the pavement. So it will buy us more time to be able to get out and start plowing and putting salt on the roads,” says Wes Watt with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 about the benefit of brine on the roads.

But brine can only be used if snow does not come as rain first.

Winter weather is forecast for most of Kentucky tomorrow through Friday. One way KYTC crews statewide are preparing is by pretreating roadways with anti-icing brine. The saltwater will coat the pavement and help melt ice and snow as it falls. Make sure to give our crews room to do their work! #kywx #kytcsnowfighters Posted by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

“If it comes in as rain, it just washes it off and doesn’t do any good. So the last two days, we’ve been able to put that down, we’re getting all the routes we can prior to the system coming in,” adds Watt.

Once it starts snowing, “we will be out with our salt trucks and putting out salt and probably plowing a little bit as well. We don’t know exactly what we’re going to get. But we are prepared for whatever it’s going to throw at us,” also explained Watt.

❄️ Winter Storm Warning❄️ Winter weather is expected tomorrow in the Post 3 area. Please do not call 911 to find out how the roads are. Visit https://t.co/HQ2OfFiKr7 or check back here as I will try to post up to date road conditions for our area. pic.twitter.com/obsdrrdORV — Trooper Priddy (KSP) (@TprPriddy) January 6, 2022

Watt also sends a message to those roads out in the county.

“Our more rural roads certainly are the ones that get more hazardous because they’re not as wide, they’re curvy. A lot of times they have hills, and a lot of times it can take us a while before we can get out to those. We have to focus on interstates and parkways and US routes and work our way down to the more rural route. So it can be a while, so those who live more out in the county area, just please be patient. Please keep up with the forecast,” encourages Watt.

And if you plan on driving tomorrow, “prepare your vehicle, make sure that keep the windshields clear and also give a lot of extra time to get to your destination throughout the day tomorrow. Slow down, give plenty of space between vehicles and give plenty of time to get to where you’re going.”

Watt stresses that if you need to drive, do not rush and take your time.

