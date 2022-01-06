Mammoth Cave National Park responds to winter weather conditions

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will close all facilities, offices and visitor services at 2 p.m. today in response to a Winter Storm Warning for South Central Kentucky.

The Green River Ferry and Flint Ridge, Joppa Ridge, Dennison Ferry, and Houchin Ferry Roads will close at 2:30 p.m.

Park operations and facilities will reopen at 10 a.m. tomorrow and the Green River Ferry will resume operations at 9 a.m. Secondary roads will remain closed until further notice.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit the park’s website, www.nps.gov/maca, follow Twitter @MCNPRoadsandFerry, or check-in by phone 270-758-2165.

For general park information, call 270-758-2180.

