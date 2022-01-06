Advertisement

Mammoth Cave National Park responds to winter weather conditions

In this Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011 photo, visitors arrive at the visitor center in Mammoth Cave...
In this Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011 photo, visitors arrive at the visitor center in Mammoth Cave National Park. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)(Ed Reinke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will close all facilities, offices and visitor services at 2 p.m. today in response to a Winter Storm Warning for South Central Kentucky.

The Green River Ferry and Flint Ridge, Joppa Ridge, Dennison Ferry, and Houchin Ferry Roads will close at 2:30 p.m.

Park operations and facilities will reopen at 10 a.m. tomorrow and the Green River Ferry will resume operations at 9 a.m. Secondary roads will remain closed until further notice.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit the park’s website, www.nps.gov/maca, follow Twitter @MCNPRoadsandFerry, or check-in by phone 270-758-2165.

For general park information, call 270-758-2180.

