Advertisement

Woman arrested after neglecting children following crash

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Bowling Green Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch near Warren Central’s Football field.

When authorities arrived, the vehicle had severe damage and blood in the passenger seat of the car.

Authorities then found out the driver of the car, Cinthia Rangel, had two children in the car.

Police then went to the home, where they found the two children seriously injured.

Police say Rangel said she was going to take the kids to Greenview Hospital, but she did not want to get in trouble.

Both kids were taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for their injuries.

Rangel was taken to the Warren County Jail, charged with abuse.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roth
Man arrested for threatening to go into “combat mode” on law enforcement
Kentucky National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment
First Alert Weather Days Thursday/Thursday Night
Dry into Wednesday, Snow Likely Thursday!
What’s happening in Frankfort? Here’s a list of prefiled bills that could affect you
Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday

Latest News

Jill Biden (AP)
First Lady of United States postpones visit to Bowling Green
WKU campuses closed Jan. 6 due to winter weather
GGC presents checks
Graves Gilbert Clinic presents checks to several local organizations helping with tornado relief
brine
KYTC prepare roads for winter storm in Warren County