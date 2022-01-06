Woman arrested after neglecting children following crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Bowling Green Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch near Warren Central’s Football field.

When authorities arrived, the vehicle had severe damage and blood in the passenger seat of the car.

Authorities then found out the driver of the car, Cinthia Rangel, had two children in the car.

Police then went to the home, where they found the two children seriously injured.

Police say Rangel said she was going to take the kids to Greenview Hospital, but she did not want to get in trouble.

Both kids were taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for their injuries.

Rangel was taken to the Warren County Jail, charged with abuse.

