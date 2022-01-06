Advertisement

QVC to close distribution center after fire, lays off 1,953

A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down a North Carolina distribution center heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans.

Records show the company is permanently closing and expected to lay off employees from Feb. 1 through the middle of the year.

QRG says workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cinthia Rangel
Woman arrested after reportedly neglecting children following crash
Minit Mart on Nashville Road
UPDATE: No threat from suspicious package at Nashville Road Minit Mart
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Significant Snow Expected Thursday
Judy's Castle Demolition
70-year-old locally known breakfast spot destroyed in December tornado, now fully demolished
Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.
Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
Heather Cimellaro, builds a toy house with her twins, Milo, left, and Charlie, at their home,...
Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots
President Joe Biden and members of Congress marked the anniversary of the attack on the U.S....
Biden, Congress mark one year since Jan. 6 Capitol riot