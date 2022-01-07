Advertisement

#BGstrong benefit concert moved to January 14

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the winter weather, the ‘BG Strong’ benefit concert will be moved to Friday, January 14 at the SKYPAC in Bowling Green.

The concert was originally scheduled for Friday, January 7.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to the non-profit tornado relief fund in Warren County for tornado victims.

Featured performers include Bexar, Mills, and Twang, and Round with local performers, Kiss Kiss Bang and Mojo Thunder.

