Frigid Friday conditions to stay with us!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After yesterday’s winter storm, icy roads will be the the main concern for us in South Central Kentucky. All of our area saw snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 4-10 inches in some spots!

Frigid Friday! (WBKO)

We’ll stay dry today with mostly sunny skies. However, frigid conditions will stick with us as we track highs in the low to mid 20s this afternoon. Thus, allow some extra time for your commute to drive slower, clear off your car windows, and take a safer alternative route if needed! Skies turn mostly clear after sunset with very cold lows expected to be in the teens. Stray showers arrive Saturday and will turn widespread at night. Breezy conditions out of the south will warm us up to the mid 40s, but you’ll still need the jacket. Widespread showers drag into Sunday morning but we’re not expecting a complete washout or a severe weather threat. Sunshine returns to start the work week, but highs will sink back to the upper 30s until mid-week, where we’ll see a slight warm up and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold. High 24. Low 12. Winds N at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Stray showers possible. High 46. Low 43. Winds S at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers likely. High 51. Low 21. Winds W at 11 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 72 (1907)

Record Low Today: -11 (1912)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (3072 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 33

Yesterday’s Low: 21

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 2.95″ (+2.25″)

Yearly Precip: 2.95″ (+2.25″)

Yesterday’s snowfall: 6.3″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.