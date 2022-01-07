Advertisement

Frigid Friday conditions to stay with us!

Temperatures stay below freezing today.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After yesterday’s winter storm, icy roads will be the the main concern for us in South Central Kentucky. All of our area saw snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 4-10 inches in some spots!

Frigid Friday!
Frigid Friday!(WBKO)

We’ll stay dry today with mostly sunny skies. However, frigid conditions will stick with us as we track highs in the low to mid 20s this afternoon. Thus, allow some extra time for your commute to drive slower, clear off your car windows, and take a safer alternative route if needed! Skies turn mostly clear after sunset with very cold lows expected to be in the teens. Stray showers arrive Saturday and will turn widespread at night. Breezy conditions out of the south will warm us up to the mid 40s, but you’ll still need the jacket. Widespread showers drag into Sunday morning but we’re not expecting a complete washout or a severe weather threat. Sunshine returns to start the work week, but highs will sink back to the upper 30s until mid-week, where we’ll see a slight warm up and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold. High 24. Low 12. Winds N at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Stray showers possible. High 46. Low 43. Winds S at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers likely. High 51. Low 21. Winds W at 11 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 72 (1907)

Record Low Today: -11 (1912)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (3072 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 33

Yesterday’s Low: 21

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 2.95″ (+2.25″)

Yearly Precip: 2.95″ (+2.25″)

Yesterday’s snowfall: 6.3″

Monthly Snowfall: 6.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 6.3″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minit Mart on Nashville Road
UPDATE: No threat from suspicious package at Nashville Road Minit Mart
Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.
Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green
Judy's Castle Demolition
70-year-old locally known breakfast spot destroyed in December tornado, now fully demolished
Cinthia Rangel
Woman arrested after reportedly neglecting children following crash
State of Emergency for Kentucky following winter storms.
Gov. Beshear declares a State of Emergency following winter storms

Latest News

Frigid Friday!
Frigid Friday!
Sub-zero wind chills Friday morning
Snow Wrapping Up with a Frigid Friday Ahead!
Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.
Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green
Tracking snow in southern Kentucky!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Winter storm brings snow, frigid blast to Kentucky!