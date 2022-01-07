Advertisement

Frigid Temps Overnight

Clear and cold
Clear and cold(none)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight lows will fall into the lower teens Friday, re freezing any leftover moisture on the roadways. A warming trend begins midday Saturday however, as Highs should top out in the mid 40s. Even warmer conditions come Sunday with southerly winds, however rain will move in Sunday Morning also. 1-1.5 inches of rain is possible with this system along with some thunder and lightning. No severe weather is expected, however we cant rule out some minor flooding with the rapid rainfall rates expected. The rain moves out and temperature will drop Monday. Highs will start the week in upper 30s Monday and Tuesday.

