Advertisement

KY Transportation Cabinet advising “no travel at this time”

KYTC
KYTC(KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the winter storm that hit the state Thursday and the snow and ice it left behind on our roadways, officials say stay home if you can.

More than two dozen weather-related road incidences happened in Bowling Green alone during the storm.

In an effort to keep the community safe, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet took to social media not only to thank those that worked on our roadways but to also advise “no travel at this time”.

In a Facebook post, KYTC writes, “If you must travel, please clear your vehicles before you leave, slow down, and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles. Although KYTC Snowfighters worked through the night treating and plowing roadways, the frigid temperatures reduce the effectiveness of salt and calcium chloride treatments. Hazardous travel conditions remain. Please stay home unless absolutely necessary. Be safe Kentucky.”

Find the latest information from the KYTC on this link: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Kentucky Office of Highway Safety

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minit Mart on Nashville Road
UPDATE: No threat from suspicious package at Nashville Road Minit Mart
Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.
Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green
Judy's Castle Demolition
70-year-old locally known breakfast spot destroyed in December tornado, now fully demolished
Cinthia Rangel
Woman arrested after reportedly neglecting children following crash
State of Emergency for Kentucky following winter storms.
Gov. Beshear declares a State of Emergency following winter storms

Latest News

Muhammad Ali’s 80th birthday to be marked with virtual event
Unemployment rates fall in all 120 Kentucky counties
The Tompkinsville Police Department is searching for the identity of an armed robbery suspect.
Tompkinsville Police searching for armed robbery suspect
Frigid Friday!
Frigid Friday conditions to stay with us!