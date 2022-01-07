Advertisement

Muhammad Ali's 80th birthday to be marked with virtual event

Muhammad Ali Center celebrates Black History Month
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Boxing great Muhammad Ali would be 80 this month, and the center in Kentucky that bears his name said a virtual celebration is planned next Wednesday.

The one-hour program will include an introduction by his widow, Lonnie Ali.

The Ali Center in Louisville says guest speakers will include PBS filmmaker Ken Burns, Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Hana Ali and others.

Burns will share some comments and a segment from his PBS documentary, “Muhammad Ali”.

The program is presented by the Ali Center, PBS Books and USA Today with other partners.

The event will be at 7 p.m. on the PBS Books Facebook page.

