Saturday’s 5th Annual SOKY Santa Shoot Out will benefit Hotel Inc.

Spectators welcomed and encouraged to bring monetary donations
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend, after taking a year off due to COVID-19, the 5th the SOKY Santa Shootout tournament is back!

Spectators are invited to come out Saturday to watch 3 vs. 3 outdoor hockey at SOKY Ice Rink.

Proceeds from the 3 vs. 3 Outdoor Pond Hockey tournament will be donated to HOTEL Inc.

To learn more about Hotel Inc. and how they help those in need you can visit their website.

There is still time to get registered to be on a team, players must be 18 and older and teams will be limited to 8 players.

All players will be entered into a draft pool and drafted the day of the tournament.

The draft will be held at 9:30 am, before the tournament. (Location TBD)

Registration is $25 and each player will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Get registered today at https://wcihl.sportngin.com/register/form/421796070.

You will need to fill out a waiver as well, find a link to the waiver on the registration page.

Each team will play a minimum of 3 games in round-robin.

Seeds 1-4 after round-robin will play for position.

For more information and a list of what equipment you will need, click this link, https://fb.me/e/3r1TsUNf5.

