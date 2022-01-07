Advertisement

Sledding fun in the snow, Hospital Hill sees dozens of sledders

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Reservoir Hill Park, also known as ‘Hospital Hill’ by many, saw a lot of sledding action while the snow still began to fall on Thursday.

Many students, of all ages, went to Hospital Hill after completing their school work for non-traditional instruction days.

“Seeing friends at school is great and all, but seeing them outside of school you get a lot more fun out of it,” said Aiden Shy, Bowling Green High School Senior and avid sledder.

Dozens and dozens of students and families already used the snow to their advantage on Thursday, by taking a trip down one of the most dangerous sledding hills in the area.

“No matter what you’re going to do, if you just sit on your butt you’re gonna get a lot of speed. Or if you do a run dive or have someone push you, you’re gonna get speed no matter what,” explained Shy.

The students were excited to hear they had another NTI day on Friday, as WBKO explained to them they did not wake up early for school.

“We do? YESSSSS, YESSSSS!” said Samuel Jarvin, Bowling Green High School Senior and avid sledder.

The two Bowling Green High Seniors told WBKO they did not see any injuries out at Hospital Hill but explained why the name of the park’s hill is so thrilling.

“It’s much better than, like other places, because I know people like complain that it’s crowded, but I think it’s better because there’s more people to just kind of sled with,” said Jarvin.

“I’d say Hospital Hill is one of the most popular place to sled because of the fact that you have multiple hills. You have a straight down over here, you have one that gives you speed right away. I find it entertaining no matter what.”

If that sounds like fun to you, the snow will definitely still be there for sledding on Friday.

