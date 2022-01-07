Snow Wrapping Up with a Frigid Friday Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was SNOWY! Many places picked up anywhere from 4″-8″ of snow, with even a 9″ snow total from Grayson County! Snow is ending tonight, but tumbling temperatures in the wake of our winter storm will keep travel hazardous well into Friday.

Thursday night lows in the single digits and low teens with sub-zero wind chills possible! Friday will start off cold, and will remain just that. Highs on Friday will only climb in the mid 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Given how cold south central Kentucky will be, roads will remain slick and perhaps snow covered during the morning, but any sunshine will help melt away some of the snow on the pavement. Nonetheless, if you must travel Friday morning, expect some delays and drive with caution.

We are under a First Alert Weather Day for today through Friday morning given the snow accumulations, cold conditions and travel impacts from our winter storm.

Heading into the weekend, much warmer temperatures are forecast, which will result in considerable snow melt. By Saturday night, our next system approaches with rain and even a chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will climb into the more seasonable mid 40s. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder continue into Sunday before another shot of cold, arctic air dives in late weekend. We’ll have an early day high in the 50s Sunday before temperatures crash.

Next week starts cold before a warming trend. Highs Monday will only reach the 30s before we climb back into the 50s mid-week. At this time, much of next week looks dry.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold. High 24. Low 12. Winds N at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer. Showers possible late. High 46. Low 43. Winds SE at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Turning colder Late. High 51. Low 21. Winds W at 13 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 33

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 72 (1946)

Record Low: -12 (1884)

Today’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 2.95″ (+2.25″)

Yearly Precip: 2.95″ (+2.25″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3072 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.