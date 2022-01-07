Advertisement

Tompkinsville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Tompkinsville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday the department responded to a call at Grandview Market for a robbery incident.

Officers observed security footage and found an unknown subject entered the store with a handgun and walked behind the counter demanding the employees for money.

The subject fled the scene after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a four door black car.

Details about the car are unknown at this time along with if the suspect was acting alone.

Anyone with information can call the department at 270-487-6191.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minit Mart on Nashville Road
UPDATE: No threat from suspicious package at Nashville Road Minit Mart
Snow is causing hazardous road conditions in Bowling Green.
Dozens of crashes reported as winter weather hits Bowling Green
Judy's Castle Demolition
70-year-old locally known breakfast spot destroyed in December tornado, now fully demolished
Cinthia Rangel
Woman arrested after reportedly neglecting children following crash
State of Emergency for Kentucky following winter storms.
Gov. Beshear declares a State of Emergency following winter storms

Latest News

Muhammad Ali’s 80th birthday to be marked with virtual event
Unemployment rates fall in all 120 Kentucky counties
Frigid Friday!
Frigid Friday conditions to stay with us!
Frigid Friday!
Frigid Friday!