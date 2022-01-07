Tompkinsville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Tompkinsville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday the department responded to a call at Grandview Market for a robbery incident.

Officers observed security footage and found an unknown subject entered the store with a handgun and walked behind the counter demanding the employees for money.

The subject fled the scene after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a four door black car.

Details about the car are unknown at this time along with if the suspect was acting alone.

Anyone with information can call the department at 270-487-6191.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.