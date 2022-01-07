Unemployment rates fall in all 120 Kentucky counties
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between November 2020 and November 2021.
Woodford County in central Kentucky had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2%.
The report was issued Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
The next lowest rate was in Scott County at 2.2%.
Magoffin County in eastern Kentucky had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9%.
It was followed by Breathitt County at 7%.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.