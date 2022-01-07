Advertisement

Winter weather and omicron variant impact blood drives and supply

Blood donations at BG Ballpark.
Blood donations at BG Ballpark.(wbko)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to winter weather, a majority of blood drives in Southern Kentucky were canceled, and donation centers were closed.

Since New Year’s Day, Blood Assurance says more than 50 blood drives have not happened due to weather and the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Those cancellations have resulted in a loss of 800 units of blood that would have been supplied to area hospitals

Starting Friday, Blood Assurance will likely have less than a one-day supply of O-positive blood, as well as A-positive, A-negative, and B-negative.

Through Sunday, Blood Assurance will be offering $10 Amazon gift cards to all donors, and $20 Amazon gift cards to those who donate double red cells, platelets, or plasma.

Donors are encouraged to schedule appointments at //BloodAssurance.org/schedule.

Walk-ins will also be accepted.

