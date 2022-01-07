WKU Hits the Road to Take on FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU women’s basketball team will be looking to keep its hot streak going on Saturday against FIU in Miami. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. (CT).

Game Info

WKU (9-4, 2-0 C-USA) at FIU (8-3, 0-0 C-USA)

Saturday, Jan. 8 | 11 a.m.

Miami, Fla. | Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Watch (CUSA.tv) | Listen (ESPN 102.7) | Live Stats

Game Notes | Digital Hoops Digest

About the Lady Toppers

WKU is off to a 2-0 start in C-USA play after a 98-88 win against Southern Miss and a 64-50 win against Louisiana Tech in the opening week of league play. The Lady Toppers have won four straight games and have won eight of their last nine games.

The most recent win was WKU’s victory against LA Tech. Meral Abdelgawad led the Lady Toppers with her third double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Mya Meredith added 14 points on 4-of-5 perimeter shooting.

Abdelgawad and Meredith were named C-USA Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively, for their play against Southern Miss and LA Tech. WKU has collected four weekly awards this season from the conference.

Abdelgawad has been on a roll offensively, notching three 30-point performances in the last five games. Her three 30-point games are tied for the fifth most by a Lady Topper in a single season, behind Crystal Kelly (7 and 5), Brenda Chapman (5), and Tashia Brown (4).

WKU’s defensive pressure has shown up statistically. The Lady Toppers’ 22.23 forced turnovers per game is the 19th most in the nation and their 11.2 steals per game is 26th nationally.

On the offensive side, WKU has dished out 209 assists on the season which leads C-USA and is 41st nationally. The Lady Toppers’ 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is the second most in the league and 38th in the NCAA. WKU is averaging 73.2 points per game, which is the second highest rate in the conference.

Abdelgawad is WKU’s leading scorer, averaging 19.4 points per game, which is second in C-USA. Her 252 total points on the season leads the conference and 18th in the country. Abdelgawad is also leading the Lady Toppers on the glass, pulling down 8.8 boards per game and her 115 rebounds this season is the second most of any C-USA player. She also has the second most steals in the league with 34.

WKU has five true freshmen on the roster and the rookies have made an impact. The freshmen are scoring 54.5 percent of WKU’s points through 13 games. Mya Meredith is leading the way, averaging 12.6 points per game and Alexis Mead is behind her with an 11.2 points per game average.

Abdelgawad is the lone senior and upperclassman for WKU. The Lady Toppers are the only team in Conference USA with only one upperclassman. All other teams have at least four.